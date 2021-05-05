Archibald condemns those behind Coleraine security alert

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those behind a security alert in Coleraine.

The East Derry MLA said:

"A security alert caused by reports of a suspicious object in the Brooke Street area of Coleraine has brought nothing but disruption to the area.

"Local residents have been evacuation from their homes as a result of this alert.

"Those behind this alert have nothing to offer the people of Coleraine and need to end these futile actions immediately."