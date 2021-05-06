Beggars belief there could not be evidence for prosecutions in 1969 RUC killings - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said it beggars belief that there could not be evidence to prosecute former RUC officers for the killings of four people, including a nine year-old boy, in Belfast in August 1969.

Gerry Kelly said:

“This is another day of disappointment for the families of those killed by the RUC, including nine year-old Patrick Rooney, in August 1969 in Belfast.

“They were killed on the streets and in their homes when the RUC raked homes with gunfire, firing indiscriminately at civilians.

“Their families have now been told in this Police Ombudsman’s report that the RUC officers responsible for killing their loved ones were not held to account because of investigative failings and destruction of evidence, and as a result there will be no prosecutions.

“They have been waiting for more than 50 years for answers about the deaths of their loved ones and are still waiting.

“It beggars belief that there could be such little evidence, despite these incidents and others forming the basis of the Scarman Report at the time.

“These families are entitled to the truth and we will continue to stand in solidarity with them in their campaign.

“This action will make more and more people believe that they won’t get justice or equality of justice from this or any British government.”