More detail needed on high street voucher scheme – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said more detail is needed on the Department for Economy's High Street Voucher Scheme.

Speaking after receiving a briefing at the Economy Committee, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“I am concerned at the lack of detail and unanswered questions on the Department of Economy’s High Street Voucher Scheme.

“When questioned, officials could not confirm where and what the voucher could be spent on and would not give firm answers to the economic impact of the scheme.

“More than half the money allocated for economic recovery is going towards this scheme and it is crucial that it is fit for purpose and helps boost the local economy.

“The Minister and the department need to get their act together quickly if this scheme is to be up and running by August as intended and if it is to be successful.

“I will continue to press the Minister and seek answers on this scheme.”