Sinn Féin relaunch stimulus voucher scheme to boost local businesses and give families a break – Imelda Munster TD, Louise O’Reilly TD and Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin TDs have today re-launched their stimulus voucher scheme proposals first published last summer and urged the government to adopt the scheme to provide a much-needed boost to hospitality and recreation.

The scheme would allocate €200 to every adult and €100 for every child to be spent on hospitality and recreation in local economies across the state when the sectors can reopen later this year.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Tourism, Imelda Munster TD, said:

“Last summer, Sinn Féin launched our proposals to boost local economies across Ireland through a hospitality and recreation stimulus package. Today, we’re re-launching our proposals and calling on the government to act now to give local businesses the support they need.

“Our scheme would allocate a voucher worth €200 to every adult and €100 for every child to be spent locally in hospitality or on recreation. That would mean €600 for a family of two adults and two kids.

“This would mean families could have a day out at the zoo, a meal in a restaurant or put the voucher towards a holiday. This would ensure that families who may have lost income over the course of this incredibly tough year can have a much-needed break. It would also provide vital stimulus for businesses.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, said:

“Sinn Féin’s voucher stimulus scheme would boost local businesses by bringing in customers and help keep jobs in the local economy within industries that have been brought to their knees by Covid restrictions. This would stimulate the economy and boost exchequer returns.

“Unfortunately, despite our scheme receiving the backing of many in these industries, the government ignored our proposals last year and instead opted for the flawed Stay and Spend Scheme which turned out to be a total failure. Less than 1% of the government scheme’s allocation was drawn down by 4th March and the scheme was scrapped.

“Today, I am again urging the government to consider Sinn Féin’s voucher proposals as a better and achievable way of boosting local economies instead.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, said:

“Local businesses across the state would benefit hugely from our scheme and jobs would be saved. I’m calling on the government to introduce our proposals.

“It is not acceptable for the government to implement their failed scheme and then simply walk away and offer nothing else. Local businesses need this vital support and must not be abandoned by this government.

“Sinn Féin’s voucher scheme is fair, it applies to everyone, it is straightforward and it puts money directly into people’s pockets to spend in local restaurants, tourist attractions or on other recreation.

“I am calling on the government to act now and back our scheme and ensure that families can get a break and local businesses get a much-needed boost.”

Further details about the scheme are available to view online here at this link