O’Neill deeply concerned at attempt to give amnesty to British state forces

Speaking in advance of a meeting with British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis today Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said:

“Gerry Kelly and I are meeting Brandon Lewis to highlight my deep concerns about reports and briefings that the British government is to unilaterally give an amnesty to British state forces involved in crimes including the murders of Irish citizens.

“This would be a clear breach from the British government’s commitments to victims of the conflict in the Stormont House and New Decade New Approach agreements.

“These proposals are an insult to the victims and their families and are another cynical act of bad faith.

“They are an attempt to place British state forces above the law and above the needs of victims, some of whom have been denied justice for more than five decades.

“This will have major implications for confidence in the rule of law, the administration of justice and the wider approach to legacy.

“At its core this is about the British state closing down any prospect of a meaningful investigation of its role in the conflict.

“It will simply continue the virtual impunity that has persisted for decades and amount to a full frontal assault on the rule of law.

“If the British government is serious about providing truth and justice to victims and their families then it must end the delays and bring forward the legislation to implement the Stormont House Agreement.”