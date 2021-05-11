Archibald praises swift action of Fire Service

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has praised the swift action of the Fire & Rescue Service in dealing with a fire Drummard Drive, Coleraine in the early hours of this morning.

The East Derry MLA said:

“This could have been a very serious incident but thankfully the fire crew who attended the incident were able to bring it under control quickly and rescue those inside.

“Police have started an investigation and reports are that a bin had been placed against the door of the flats and set on fire.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward."