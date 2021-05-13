Bank account access for asylum seekers ‘an important step for equality’ – Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Integration and Law Reform, Pa Daly TD, has welcomed changes to permit asylum seekers to open bank accounts using alternative documentation.

From today, five banks will allow those seeking international protection here to open an account by providing alternative paperwork proving their identity or address.

Teachta Daly said:

“I welcome that from today asylum seekers will be able to open bank accounts using alternative documentation.

“This is an important step in improving the rights of asylum seekers in Ireland and ends a long-running injustice. It will make a considerable difference in the day to day lives of many.

“I want to commend all the activists who have been campaigning tirelessly on this issue to achieve this important outcome.

“In 2014, an EU Directive set out asylum seekers’ right to open a bank account and it is unacceptable that the government has taken so long to act and put this right.

“I believe today’s change is an important step towards better and fairer treatment of those who seek international protection here in Ireland. However, much more remains to be done to ensure the rights of asylum seekers are fully realised.

“Asylum seekers must be treated fairly and facilitated in integrating in society without discrimination or unnecessary barriers.”