Households needs certainty not rhetoric on Pandemic Unemployment Payment - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD has said that households need certainty and not rhetoric regarding income supports.

The Galway West TD added that given that some workplaces will not be returning by the end of June, it is imperative that government brings clarity to the situation immediately.

Teachta Farrell said:

“Minister McGrath has said that there would be no cliff edge for people with regard to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment but again reiterated the government’s intent to produce a plan for such payments in the coming weeks.

“I welcome the fact that the Minister said that he is aware that some workers will not have their sectors reopen by the end of June. However, when it comes to these supports, workers need certainty, a clear plan, and not just the rhetoric that there will be ‘no cliff edge’.

“There has also been talk that the government hopes to have the PUP phased out in advance of October’s budget.

“However, given that some workplaces will not be returning by the end of June, it is imperative that the Minister brings clarity to the situation immediately.

“These workers need to plan how they will put food on their table and keep a roof over their head, and thus will need to factor in the coming phased reduction if this is to be the case.

“We are in the middle of May, so if we assume that the PUP will be reduced by €50 euro a month, as has been reported, this will have a very real life impact on the lives of many workers and households across this state.

“The IMF has said that there should be no rush to unwind these payments, and the Minister did echo these sentiments in the Finance Committee but we now need this clearly set out.

“It is now essential that we bring greater peace of mind to workers and families by laying out a clear roadmap for these payments.”