Work must begin to tackle challenges facing the north – Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has wished Edwin Poots well on his election as incoming leader of the DUP and said the work now must begin to deal with the challenges that lie ahead as we manage our way beyond Covid.

Ms. McDonald said:

“For the last year the five parties in the Executive have worked together in the fight against Covid.

“We must have the same unity of purpose and ambition facing the challenges ahead on the pathway to recovery.

“We need to build the economy and get people back to work, support the health service and meet the challenge of reducing waiting lists, deliver ambitious housing plans and we must deliver on agreements which bring about the political change and social reform the public rightly expect and require.

“The incoming leader of the DUP faces a new political landscape in the north, across the island and indeed between our two islands. Change is happening and we need to prepare for it.

“Sinn Féin wants power sharing to work and we are strongly committed to making our political institutions work so that we can create a better, fairer and more equal society for all.”