International Criminal Court investigation must be expanded to include Israeli attacks on media - John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has called for the International Criminal Court to expand its investigation into Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza strip to include the attacks by the Israeli military on more than 20 media outlets in both Gaza and the West Bank.
Teachta Brady was speaking in support of the call for this by ‘Reporters Without Borders’.
The Wicklow TD said:
“In the last week alone we have witness the targeted destruction of 23 international media outlets in Israeli air force attacks.
"The deliberate and wanton destruction of media outlets is a war crime.
"It is very evident that the Israeli authorities are intent on disrupting media coverage of their attacks on the civilian population of Gaza.
"The attacks on the media have included the bombing of the offices of the US-based Associated Press, and the Al Jazeera TV broadcaster.
"This is a war crime and needs to be investigated as such.”