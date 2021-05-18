Lack of transparency hampering planning by disability groups – Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Disability Pauline Tully TD has said that two separate reports, which have remained unpublished by the government, has severely hampered the ability of disability groups to plan for the future.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD said:

“There is a data deficit in terms of disability, and poor evidence on the levels of need that are out there.

“Publication of the Disability Capacity Review and the Indecon Report on the Cost of Disability are essential for planning and enabling full transparency of the unmet needs of people with disabilities

“Disability groups have been waiting very patiently for a long time for these reports to be published.

“The disability capacity review, carried out by the Department of Health, will tell us what investment is needed to meet future needs for specialist disability services based on demographic and geographic considerations.

“This has been awaiting publication since the last government.

“Minister Rabbitte has stated in response to Parliamentary Questions over the past six months that the report is being finalised and will be published in due course.

“However, the lack of a confirmed timeframe is unacceptable, and without publication adequate planning to address the significant needs of people with disabilities cannot be evidence based.

“The Indecon Report on the Cost of Disability, commissioned by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in 2019 was originally to be submitted by Q1 in 2020, and later by Q4 2020. I understand that it has been submitted to the Department recently.

“I am extremely concerned that the delay in publishing these reports is severely affecting the ability of disability groups to plan for the future.”