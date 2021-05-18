Irish government must take political action against the oppression of the Palestinian people – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has called on the Irish Government to use its influence to urge support within the international community for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Writing in his latest blog on An Phoblacht, Declan Kearney MLA said:

“Currently over 210 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes against Gaza, including more than 60 children. At least 1440 others have been injured and, or paralysed.

“This new wave of atrocities, combined with the devastation to buildings and public services, is a concerted attempt to destroy the morale and resistance of Gazan Palestinians.

“Although the main focal point of this phase of greater conflict has shifted to Gaza at this time, many Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank. Eleven were shot dead on Friday 14 May alone.

“Our world is currently watching the latest terrible chapter of the Palestinians' 73-year-old Nakba unfold on our TV screens.

“The repression of the Palestinian people and denial of their rights is an international crime. It is no longer sustainable.

"The internationally recognised national and human rights of the Palestinians must be upheld.

"Apartheid was wrong in South Africa. Today apartheid is wrong in Palestine.

“The international community should reflect on what was required to end that injustice, and act to develop a new, global anti-apartheid campaign.

“We in Ireland, and throughout the global community must do more than simply raise our voices in anger and to express solidarity by making an unambiguous choice in support of the oppressed in Palestine.

“The Irish government now holds a seat on the UN Security Council; it also sits on the European Commission – we must press this Irish government to seek full enforcement of the UN resolutions on Occupied Palestine and East Jerusalem.

“The Irish government should immediately respect the will of Dáil Éireann and finally recognise the state of Palestine.

“The government must end its frustration of the Occupied Territories Bill and allow it to be returned to parliament for passage into Irish law.”

Declan Kearney’s full blog can be read here: www.anphoblacht.com/contents/28094