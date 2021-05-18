Dillon welcomes Assembly support for Pat Finucane inquiry

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed Assembly support for a motion calling for a public inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.

Linda Dillon said:

"I welcome the Assembly's support for our motion calling for a public inquiry into the murder of human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.

"The Finucane family has campaigned for decades with dignity and determination for the truth about his murder.

"The British government continue to deny the truth and frustrate the Finucane family and other families campaigning for truth.

"It's time the British government listened to the growing demands from the Finucane family, human rights organisations and now the Assembly and immediately announces the full public inquiry it promised into the murder of Pat Finucane.

"Every family who lost loved ones is entitled to an article 2 compliant investigation into their deaths, to access to due process and to an agreed process to obtain truth recovery.

"These are rights which should be able accessed by everyone.

"We need to see the British government ending its policy of denying truth and implementing the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."