British Prime Minister adding to hurt of Ballymurphy families

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said the British Prime Minister is adding to the hurt of the Ballymurphy families by continuing to deny them justice.

The West Belfast MP said:

"Boris Johnson could not even bring himself to acknowledge the fact that the civilians murdered in Ballymurphy were shot dead by British soldiers.

"The Ballymurphy families made it clear to Boris Johnson what is required.

“They want to meet him and want him to listen to them and to apologise to them directly.

"His half-hearted apology to the Ballymurphy families today at Westminster will only have added to their hurt and trauma.

"In the same breath today Boris Johnson also spoke about legislating to put British soldiers beyond the law, denying justice to many relatives of victims of state murder.

"Boris Johnson needs to stop denying truth to the Ballymurphy families and all other families seeking access to truth and justice.”