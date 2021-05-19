Progress can be made in tackling key challenges - Mary Lou McDonald

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD, Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA and Conor Murphy MLA met with incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots today and told him that progress can be made in tackling all the key challenges currently facing society in the north.

The Sinn Féin leader said that power sharing and the implementation of agreements already made are key to delivery of a modern progressive society at a time of great political change across this island.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“We had a constructive meeting today with the incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots and party colleagues.

“We told him it’s a time of great political change across this island and that Sinn Féin is committed to making politics work on behalf of all our people.

“That requires genuine partnership and the implementation of agreements already made in the New Decade New Approach agreement.

“Progress can be made on all the big challenges facing us as a result of the Covid pandemic.

“We need to sustain existing jobs and create new ones, to build more homes, to tackle waiting lists and the crisis in healthcare, deliver on rights and deal with the issue of legacy of the past.

“Today’s meeting with the DUP follows meetings we had with the other political parties which make up the power sharing Executive and are committed to the delivery of a modern and progressive society for all citizens."