Urgent review of GP services needed – Gildernew

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Department of Health to undertake an urgent review of GP capacity as the crisis in health and emergency departments intensifies.

The chair of the Health Committee said:

“Today we heard from the British Medical Association about the ongoing crisis facing GP practices across the north.

“There are a number of challenges facing these practices such as lack of staffing and capacity and the failure to roll-out multi-disciplinary teams which are so vitally needed across our communities.

“Like other committee members, I have been contacted by many constituents unable to contact their GPs or to get an appointment when needed.

"I am calling on the Minister and his department to urgently review the role of GPs in the vaccination programme across the north, as it appears to be negatively impacting on the GP capacity to see and treat their patients.

“While we all understand the need to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible it is also vital that patients have access to the non-COVID procedures they need.”