‘Public can help shape crucial climate change act’ – McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has urged the public to get involved with the process to shape crucial new climate change legislation here.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking after the Assembly Scrutiny Committee launched a public call for evidence.

Philip McGuigan said: “We are living through a climate emergency with disastrous effects on the natural world, our society, and our economy.

“We are now moving forward with the process to draft new laws aimed at taking meaningful action on climate change and to protect our future.

“However, we also recognise that there are very real concerns about the impact climate change legislation might have on agriculture and transport.

“This is an important consultation measure which will allow everyone to engage with the process and to help shape the new legislation.

"A Climate Change Act must be based on just transition principles which ensures fairness in transitioning to a sustainable economy. That is why it is so important that the public and stakeholders have their say.

"The call for evidence will be open for a period of eight weeks and I would urge as many people as possible to take this opportunity to have your say in what will be crucial legislation for now and future generations.”

Submissions can be made at: bit.ly/3fwWvxR