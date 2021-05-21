Beattie welcomes agreement on McCracken and Carney statues at City Hall

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie has welcomed agreement for statues dedicated to two Republican women, Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney, on the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

Councillor Beattie said:

“Today in Belfast City Council, we have agreed to begn the process of costing and designing statues dedicated to two Republican stalwarts in our city, Mary Ann McCracken and Winnie Carney.

“Belfast is a diverse city and it is crucial that steps like today are taken to make it inclusive and representative of all citizens of our city.

“An Equality Impact Assessment in 2012 clearly demonstrated that those depicted or commemorated in statues in the grounds of Belfast City Hall are predominantly from a white, male, unionist background.

“To address this imbalance Sinn Féin brought forward these proposals initially in 2017 and I welcome the support of other parties which have now moved to support proposals.

“Mary Ann McCracken was a leading Republican figure in the city around the time of the United Irishmen rebellion and also worked to support those most in need through Clifton House where she dedicated so much to feeding and sheltering the poor.

“Winifred Carney was to the fore of women's rights and suffrage among female factory labourers, organising Trade Unions within factories with James Connolly. Winnie also went on to fight alongside the revolutionaries of the 1916 Easter Rising in the GPO.

“It is fitting that we celebrate and recognise these trailblazers of women’s rights and national liberation in the grounds of our city hall.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure that Belfast City Hall is inclusive and representative of all our citizens.”