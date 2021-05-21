MacManus hails Left Group Success on TRIPS Waiver

MacManus hails Left Group Success on TRIPS Waiver

Sinn Féin MEP describes TRIPS waiver as a “matter of global social justice”

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has hailed European Parliament support for an amendment on the TRIPS Waiver. The amendment was put forward by the Left Group in the European Parliament and co-signed by MacManus on behalf of Sinn Féin.

A waiver of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) would suspend intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines and allow mass production on a global scale.

Speaking from Brussels MacManus said:

“I was delighted to co-sign this amendment, which called on the EU to support the Indian and South African World Trade Organization initiative for a temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, equipment and treatments.”

“As a lifelong republican, I believe in that everyone has the right to a cure, regardless of age, race, income or any other factor. IP Protections on vaccines and cures, which have been developed through public money, do just that. They discriminate against those who are from poorer or developing nations. This is a matter of global social justice.”

MacManus went on to hail the European Citizens Initiative titled No Profit on Pandemic, “Let us be in no doubt, that there are regressive forces that are willing to put profit over health. I am pleased that we in Sinn Féin are active participants of the No Profit on Pandemic campaign.”

“This campaign seeks to gather the signatures of a million EU citizens, in order to compel the European Commission to take steps to help achieve equitable global access to all vaccines, treatments and therapies, to address the coronavirus threat, irrespective of one’s ability to pay or that of their state’s economy.”

The Midlands Northwest concluded by calling on Irish Citizens to sign the iniative and spread the word.

“I urge everyone to please log onto www.NoProfitOnPandemic.eu and sign this Citizens Initiative which seeks to ensure that everyone from across the globe has a right to a any treatment, vaccine or cure.” ENDS