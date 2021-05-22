Kearney welcomes deployment of speed detection van on Moneynick Road, Toome

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed the start of regular deployment of the speed detection van by the PSNI on the Moneynick Road in Toome.

Declan Kearney said,

“As part of Sinn Féin’s continued prioritisation of rural road safety throughout South Antrim, myself and Cllr Henry Cushinan secured an extension of the 30mph zone on the Moneynick Road leading into Toome from the Gloverstown Road out to the Drumderg Roundabout.

“This reduction in the speed limit leading into the village was delivered to improve road safety for local residents and road users, especially those pedestrians, many of them children, walking to local amenities, such as St Oliver Plunkett PS, Cargin GAC and nearby shops.

“However, having received continuing concerns about the failure of drivers to comply with the 30mph limit, I invited residents to a meeting with the PSNI neighbourhood police team. As a result, the PSNI agreed with me to introduce a renewed programme of speed detection operations to encourage compliance with the existing speed restrictions.

“At the same time the PSNI also applied for use of the speed detection van in this area. I am pleased that bid has been successful and the PSNI has now begun a regular deployment of the speed detection van on the Moneynick Road. Motorists should take note that this intervention will be continuing in the area over the coming weeks to maximise compliance with the speed restrictions.

“I would appeal to all drivers entering and leaving Toome on the Moneynick Road to respect local residents, and adhere to the speed limits.”