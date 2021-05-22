Kearney appeals for community to assist PSNI inquiries following Antrim arson attacks

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has condemned arson attacks at flats in the Barra Street area of Springfarm, and at a property in Rathmore Gardens, Antrim late on Friday night, and has called on local people to assist the PSNI with ongoing inquiries.

Declan Kearney said,

“Arson is a terrifying experience for the victims and others who are impacted. Every arson attack carries the potential for a loss of life, serious injury and distress, as well as destruction of property.

“The attack on the flats complex at Barra Street, where a communal front door was set alight, effectively trapping residents of the block inside their homes, was particularly sinister and dangerous. I commend the Fire and Rescue Service for its quick action in bringing the fire under control and leading residents to safety.

“While I understand that the PSNI is pursuing a particular line of inquiry concerning the incident in Rathmore Gardens, I will be asking police to ensure that everything possible is done to identify and apprehend those responsible for the outrageous attack in Barra Street, and to provide maximum reassurance for the wider Springfarm community.

“I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist the police with their inquiries, however insignificant it may seem, to contact the PSNI on their enquiries line 101, or provide information in strictest confidence through the charity Crime Stoppers line 0800 555111.”