Finucane condemns sectarian attack

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has condemned a sectarian attack on a youth in North Belfast last night.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The attack last night on a youth in North Belfast was utterly despicable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“I've spoken with the young person's parents who are understandably shaken by this reckless, indiscriminate attack.

“There is absolutely no place for sectarianism in North Belfast or indeed anywhere else in our society and I would call on all political and community leaders to show leadership in an effort to diminish recent tensions.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward and report it to police.”