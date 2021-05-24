Legislation needed to improve opportunities and safety for walkers and cyclists – McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has called on Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to introduce an Active Travel Bill, which would provide safer spaces for walkers and cyclists.

And he has expressed disappointment that the Minister has no plans to bring any such legislation forward in this mandate.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"Increasing cycling and walking cuts emissions, protects the environment and improves physical and mental health.

“However, to do this it is crucial that modern and world-class infrastructure is put in place.

“The introduction of active travel legislation in the North can place walking and cycling at the heart of our transport strategy.

“This could include requiring the provision for cycling and walking infrastructure in new road schemes and when redeveloping current ones.

“Today I asked the Minister whether she intends to introduce any active travel legislation in this mandate.

"I was disappointed to hear that the Minister will not be bringing forward such legislation, especially when considering the urgency of the climate crises.

"An Active Travel Bill could help put walking and cycling centre stage in the North and I will continue to press for such legislation.”