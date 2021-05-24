Government kite-flying and mixed messaging on PUP needs to stop - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD has condemned government mixed messaging and kite-flying regarding the reopening of certain sectors of the economy and the continuation of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Over the weekend, Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Harris said that the government’s announcement this Friday would reveal a “very significant” reopening, for what was described as the “three trickiest sectors”.

It has been reported that it would be as early as mid-July. However, today Taoiseach Micheál Martin seemed to pour cold water on this when he said that we would have to wait and "see what is possible in July.”

Teachta Farrell said:

“Government kite-flying and mixed messaging regarding the reopening of our economy and the continuation of PUP needs to stop.

“Those people on the PUP in the three worst hit sectors need certainty as to what their income will be in coming months.

“They will have to pay rent and bills and try to keep a roof over their heads. We are now just five weeks until July and we are still hearing mixed messaging from the government on this.

“The government has said that the payment will not go on indefinitely, with the current timeline for the payment in place until the end of June.

“Sinn Féin is of the view that the PUP should now be extended until autumn, and then reviewed.

“These workers lost their jobs through no fault of their own.

“On Friday, the government needs to make a decision once and for all, bring certainty to the lives of these workers, and put an end to their ‘wait and see’ approach.”