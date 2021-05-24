Boylan raises deteriorating Chargepoint network to Infrastructure Minister

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the Infrastructure Minister to make funding available to upgrade and provide more chargepoints for the growing number of electric vehicle users on our roads.

Speaking in the Assembly the Newry Armagh MLA said:

“The number of electric vehicles using our roads is rising every year as people move towards greener and more sustainable transport.

“This is a step in the right direction in tackling our climate crisis.

“It is hugely frustrating for the growing cohort of owners of electric vehicles however, that our chargepoint network in the north is not meeting the growth in demand.

“This puts people off who are thinking of converting to an electric vehicle.

“ESB, which maintains the network, needs funding to help upgrade and repair chargepoints across the north.

"In the south, ESB received funding from the government’s Climate Action Fund and are looking similar assistance in the north.

“I am calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to do so in order to turn our chargepoint network around so that more drivers can choose greener electric vehicles.”