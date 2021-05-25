McAleer calls for investment in rural roads

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed news that a roads recovery fund for 2021-22 is to be set up which would prioritise the maintenance of rural roads.

Declan McAleer said:

“The condition of local roads is a major issue in rural areas.

“The local DFI Section offices are doing their best to maintain the network but they need the additional finance and resources to meet demand.

“I welcome the Infrastructure Minister’s commitment to a renewed roads recovery fund and I hope that this will deliver some improvements to our local network.”