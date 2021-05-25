Health must be a collective priority for the whole Executive – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said that the growing crisis around hospital waiting lists in the north must be a priority for all parties around the Executive.

Speaking after the publication of a report by the Royal College of Surgeons, ‘Action Plan for Surgical Recovery - 10 Steps Not 10 Years’ Colm Gildernew said:

“The health service has been through a very tough time as a result of the pandemic and I want to play tribute to all health workers for going above and beyond in very challenging circumstances. Years of Tory austerity have left our health service weakened.

"I welcome today's intervention from the Royal College of Surgeons concerning the deteriorating situation of hospital waiting lists in the north of Ireland.

"Patients waiting for procedures and appointments often face very long and distressing waits to receive the care they need.

"This impacts their physical health, as well as their mental health and wellbeing.

"Addressing unacceptably long waiting lists must be a collective priority for the Executive as a whole.”