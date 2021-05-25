McGuigan condemns desecration of graves

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned desecration of graves in a cemetery at Crebilly Road in Ballymena.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“This attack on graves at the cemetery at Kirkinriolla parish is disgraceful and should be condemned by all.

“Cemeteries are places where people find solace and feel closer to their lost loved ones and this desecration of graves will no doubt add to the hurt and pain of grieving families.

“The PSNI are investigating this attack and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward so that those responsible can be brought to justice.”