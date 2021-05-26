Mary Lou McDonald TD extends good wishes to Gardaí shot in the line of duty

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD extended her "solidarity and good wishes to the two members of An Garda Siochana who were shot and injured in the course of their duties last night in Whitechapel in Blanchardstown."

Teachta McDonald added:

"We are very conscious of the fact that the Gardaí put themselves in harm's way day in and day out to keep our communities safe.

"We express our appreciation for that, and we extend our solidarity to the two Gardaí in question and indeed to the community in Blanchardstown for whom this is also a very violent ordeal."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD commended the Gardaí involved for de-escalating the situation.

Teachta Kenny said:

“The shooting incident in Blanchardstown last night was shocking. I hope that the Gardaí wounded will recover quickly and completely. I commend the negotiators and other Gardai on the ground for the handling of the incident, which thankfully did not result in any loss of life.

“It was a frightening event for the people living around the house where the gunman was, and for the parents and mentors of the underage footballers who had to be brought to the community centre for safety during the incident.

“The gunman is now in custody and justice will take its course, but this is another incident which creates fear and stress for people going about their business in our urban communities.

“It is not acceptable that children playing sport would have to run for cover from gunfire. It is not acceptable that people coming home from work would have to be prevented from going to their houses for their own safety. It is not acceptable that illegal possession of firearms can create these situations."