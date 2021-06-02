British government policy leaves people without access to welfare supports

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said the British government's Brexit policy has left many EU nationals without access to any welfare support.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There are people from all across Europe who have chosen to make the north of Ireland their new home; to live, work and to raise a family.

“The British government's Brexit policy have left many of these people without access to the welfare system.

“Social welfare is supposed to act as a safety net to ensure that all those who need it can receive some form of support for themselves and their families.

“But this British government policy creates two tiers in the welfare system - those EU citizens who are ‘settled’ can get support, and those who are ‘pre-settled' cannot.

"I call on the British Government to reverse this shameful and discriminatory policy.”