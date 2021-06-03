Oireachtas Committee report supports case for Navan rail - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD has said the recommendations contained in a report from the Oireachtas Climate Committee published today supports the case for the reopening of the rail line from Dublin to Navan.

The Meath East TD was speaking at the launch of a report from the Oireachtas Climate Committee, which examined ways of reducing emissions from the transport sector.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“As both Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Transport and Climate Action, I was delighted to contribute to this important report on how we can reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector.

“Transport accounts for 20.3% of our total emissions according to the EPA, so it is clear the decarbonisation of this sector will play a central role in achieving our 2030 and 2050 emissions targets.

“This report recommends the expansion of our rail services and investment in our public transport fleet to try and move more people away from private cars to public transport.

“It stresses the need for more park and ride facilities and highlights that rail can play a major role in reducing our national emissions going forward.

“This chimes with all the arguments for the reopening of the Navan rail line, which can take thousands of cars off our road daily, reduce traffic congestion and emissions and provide people across Meath with fast, reliable transport connections to Dublin and beyond.

“Sinn Féin fully back the reopening of the Navan rail line and we believe a rail line from Dublin to Navan, directly and indirectly serving major towns such as Kells, Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Ashbourne would deliver huge benefits for people living in County Meath.

“The Navan rail line has been bogged down by review after review. This is yet another report that backs the arguments for its construction.

“Now is the time for action and for the government to provide funding to deliver this vital and long overdue project.”