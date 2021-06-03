Working together key to addressing homelessness - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said cooperation is key to addressing homelessness.

The Foyle MLA said:

“We all need to work together to tackle homelessness.

"The Assembly's all party group on homelessness met this week to discuss ways in which we can cooperate between statutory and community groups to help end the problem.

"This joined-up approach, together with the investment from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and the radical house building programme she is taking forward, offers the best approach to dealing with homelessness."