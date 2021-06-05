Dublin Bay South can send this government a very clear message that change is needed and change is possible - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has said that she believes it is possible to create a city where ordinary people can afford a home, raise their children and have a decent life.

Senator Boylan has been selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for the Dublin Bay South by-election and urged voters to use this opportunity to send a very clear message to government that change is needed and that change is possible.

She added that the choice for voters is to vote for a government candidate who will take the side of vulture funds or a Sinn Féin candidate that will take the side of renters and people who want to own their own home.

Senator Boylan said:

“This by-election is about housing. It is a chance for people to show that they want change.

“They have had enough of out-of-control rents and being locked out of home ownership.

“I am in politics to make a difference, to get things done, to stand up for people and to deliver Irish Unity.

“My record is as a campaigner – for the Stardust families, on climate issues, on housing, on women’s rights – as both an MEP and as a Senator.

“When I was two, my father, a Dublin bus driver, and my mother, a stay-at-home parent, were able to get a mortgage and buy a home.

“For young couples today that is simply not possible. This has to change.

“I believe we can create a city where ordinary people can afford a home, raise their children and have a decent life.

“But to do that you have to vote for change. You have to send this government a very clear message.

“The choice in the Dublin Bay South by-election is to elect another government TD who will back vulture funds and landlords or a vote for change, a vote for Sinn Féin.”