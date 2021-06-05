PSNI should investigate alleged breaches at Portadown loyalist protest - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has called on the PSNI to investigate alleged breaches of parade legislation at today’s loyalist protest in Portadown.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Several hundred protesters gathered in Portadown town centre today.

“An unnotified band parade also took place with the town centre basically closed down by the protest.

“While everyone has a right to peaceful protest there is an onus on everyone to act within the law.

“The Unionist strategy of marching people to the top of the hill only to abandon them has a long tradition of failure.

“Unionist leaders should pursue common cause with Irish nationalists and republicans instead of pursuing English nationalists who care not one jot for them.”