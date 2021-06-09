Mullan commends plan to cut energy bills for families

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the expansion of the Affordable Warmth Scheme to help cut the cost of energy bills for even more families in a new plan announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The Foyle MLA said:

“It’s welcome news that Minister Deirdre Hargey will help cut the cost of energy bills and heating homes by opening up the Affordable Warmth Scheme to even more people.

“That means investing in homes to cut costs for people through installation of new heating systems, insulation and window replacements where needed.

“This will help even more workers and families struggling to pay heating and electricity bills while also tackling energy poverty.

“Changes to the scheme will start on 1st July and will support thousands of working and low-income families and the most vulnerable in our communities.”