Attack on minister sends dangerous public health message - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said footage of Van Morrison and Ian Paisley launching a verbal attack on the health minister sends out a dangerous public health message.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

"Footage of singer Van Morrison and DUP MP Ian Paisley launching a stinging and reckless verbal attack on Health Minister Robin Swann is very concerning.

"This sends out a very dangerous public health message at a time when COVID continues to pose a real threat in our communities.

"The DUP need to clarify if Ian Paisley's behaviour reflects the party's view.

"We are not out of the woods yet in this pandemic, particularly with the spread of new variants, and everyone needs to continue to follow the public health guidelines."