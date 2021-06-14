Archibald welcomes progress of Parental Bereavement Bill

Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the passing of the Parental Bereavement Bill through second stage in the Assembly.

The East Derry MLA said:

“The Parental Bereavement BiIl is a welcome opportunity to support workers through the most difficult time in their lives.

"Paid leave for parents who experience stillbirth or loss of a child is an important step forward for workers.

"I welcome the progress of the bill through second stage in the Assembly and it will now come to the Economy Committee for scrutiny and consultation.

"I will be making the case in committee as I did in the debate today that leave upon the death of a child should be a 'day one' right available to all workers, and that paid leave should also be available for workers experiencing a miscarriage during pregnancy."