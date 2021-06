Duffy welcomes jobs boost at Derry company

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the announcement of 100 new jobs at Derry based technology company, the Learning Pool.

Councillor Duffy said:

“I welcome news that Derry based technology company, the Learning Pool, will create 100 new jobs.

“This is a major investment in a Derry based company and good news for the local economy.

“Derry continues to lead the way on the world stage when it comes to technology.”