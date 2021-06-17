Education minister must act on school places - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the Education Minister needs to act urgently to make sure all children get a school place.

Pat Sheehan said:

"The post primary admissions fiasco is a direct consequence of the previous Education Minister's failure to undertake the necessary contingency planning for alternative transfer arrangements this year.

"There are thousands of available places across our system, the issue is that the available places are in the wrong areas. This points to a lack of strategic planning and organisation on behalf of the previous Minister and the Department.

"Throughout the course of this week dozens of families have contacted me in deep distress worried about their children and the impact that this uncertainty will have on them.

"On Monday I met with the new Education Minister and stressed to her the importance of getting these young people suitably placed as a matter of urgency.

"Minister Mclveen must work quickly and closely with colleagues in the Education Authority to bring this uncertainty for families to an end.

"Sinn Féin will continue to assist families where possible during this difficult process."