Lynn Boylan backs call on developer to rebuild The O’Rahilly home

Sinn Féin's Dublin Bay South candidate Lynn Boylan today visited the site of the former home of 1916 leader Mícheál Ó Rathaille, The O’Rahilly, and backed the call for the house to be rebuilt by developer Derryroe, who demolished it last year.

Speaking at the site at 40 Herbert Park, Senator Lynn Boylan said:

“The demolition of The O’Rahilly home was a scandal that should never have been allowed to happen.

"It was carried out by developer Derryroe and Dublin City Council management failed to prevent it despite a vote by city councillors to protect this historic building.

“Like the Moore Street terrace, this house was closely connected to the 1916 Rising. It is another part of our heritage wantonly destroyed.

"The developer should be required to rebuild it, just as happened in the case of Archer’s garage.”