MacManus welcomes resumption of flights from Knock Airport

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the resumption of commercial flights from Ireland West Airport Knock for the first time in almost six months. The Midlands Northwest MEP believes that it is crucial that Knock Airport is supported by Government during these challenging times for regional airports.

MacManus said:

“I welcome the resumption of commercial flights today from Knock Airport to London Gatwick, Luton and Liverpool. It’s a very positive and encouraging development and I look forward to further routes being resumed once non-essential international travel opens up once again in July.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP highlighted the economic importance of the Co. Mayo airport.

“Knock is one of the State’s four main airports and a critical driver of economic development and tourism in the Border, Midlands and Western regions, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing over €180 million to the regional economy annually. It will be crucial in addressing regional imbalance and reinvigorating the economy in the west of Ireland in the coming years.”

“However, it is a very challenging time for our regional airports. Passenger numbers are a fraction of what they once were, and it may be some time before airports become profitable again. Therefore, it is key that Knock Airport is supported by Government. Tangible investments are needed.”

MacManus concluded by pledging his party’s ongoing commitment to regional airports such as Knock. “I am continuing to engage with the European Commission on a possible exemption from state aid rules for Ireland’s regional airports. An exemption would allow for major capital investment from the Government to ensure that Knock can emerge from the pandemic in a strong position and continue to provide an invaluable service to the people of our region. My Sinn Féin colleagues and I will continue to work at an EU, national and local level to ensure that regional airports like Knock are fully supported.” ENDS