All-Ireland cooperation key to tackling COVID-19 - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said all-Ireland cooperation is key to tackling COVID-19.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“I welcome today’s joint statement from the Chief Medical Officers from north and south on the ongoing efforts to tackle the pandemic.

“Our health service works best when it works together.

“Cooperation across the island is key to tackling COVID, particularly with the spread of the delta variant.

“We need to see further cooperation between the health services and health ministers.”