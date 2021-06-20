New National Maternity Hospital must be fully owned and Governed by the state - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to ensure that the new National Maternity Hospital is in full public ownership.

Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:

“In recent days the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have raised concerns about the land ownership and governance arrangements for the new National Maternity Hospital.

“Sinn Féin has consistently raised such concerns with Government over many years, as have campaigners, and yet they fell on deaf ears.

“At a meeting of the Select Committee on Health in April I again raised such concerns with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

“An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed Government concerns in the Dáil last week, but when he was Minister he failed to take action.

“The simple reality is that the land should and must be in public ownership. The cost of building and fitting the new Hospital could now be as high as €800m.

“The best outcome is for the Religious Sisters of Charity to gift the land to the state. Any and all options must be pursued to ensure the hospital is fully owned and governed by the state.”