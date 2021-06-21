John Brady TD condemns murder of Kurdish activist

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has condemned the murder of People’s Democratic Party member (HDP) Deniz Poyraz by an individual linked to a Turkish fascist group.

The Wicklow TD said:

“Onur Gencer stormed the offices of the HDP in Izmir, Turkey, on Thursday morning, where he callously gunned down a young woman by the name of Izmir Poyraz, after taking her hostage.

“I believe that the Turkish government have questions to answer over this act of murder.

“It is strongly alleged that the gunman, believed to be a member of the Grey Wolves fascist group, received military training in Syria.

“Regional news agencies have published images of Gencer in a number of Syrian cities where Turkish forces and Islamic Jihadists have been fighting Kurdish forces.

“Many of the Islamic extremists in these areas had been armed and had received military training by a Turkish defence contractor firm, which was founded by a former advisor to the Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish government is guilty of creating an environment where attacks such as that that killed Ms. Poyraz are in danger of becoming endemic.

“I want to condemn this murder. I want to condemn the ongoing provocative Turkish government organised protests at HDP offices.

“What is happening in Turkey is an indictment of the EU and the Irish government, who have consistently failed to use their influence to bring sufficient measures to bear in order to deter the repressive actions of the Turkish government.”