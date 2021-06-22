Martin Kenny TD wishes LGBTQ+ activist well as attacker pleads guilty to assault

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has welcomed the end of proceedings at the Criminal Courts of Justice where the man who assaulted LGBTQ+ activist Izzy Kamikaze last year pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced in October.

Teachta Kenny said:

“Izzy Kamikaze is an LGBTQ+ activist and was watching an anti-mask meeting outside of Leinster House when Michael Quinn, who pleaded guilty to the assault, hit her over the head with a wooden plank, leaving her with a head wound which needed stitches. He is a member of the right-wing National Party.

“Then there was an attempt by right-wingers to suggest, on social media, that she had faked the attack and her injuries, which left her bleeding in the street and for which she was treated in Tallaght Hospital.

“The guilty plea from Michael Quinn disproves this slur. I wish Izzy well and hope that she has recovered well from her injuries.

“The rise of sinister forces which openly express right-wing, homophobic, racist and sexist ideology must be challenged by society.

“Izzy by her very presence provoked this attack and it is a relief to all of us that her attacker was apprehended and charged."