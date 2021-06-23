Support now needed for Belfast Pride - Maskey

Sinn Féin’s LGBTQI+ spokesperson on Belfast City Council, Cllr Conor Maskey has today called for support to be given to Belfast Pride and sector organisations to work through a recently agreed governance and representation plan.

Commenting on recent news relating to Belfast Pride, Cllr Maskey said:

“Belfast Pride is one of the City’s keystone events. It provides a much-needed positive vibrancy to our city’s calendar and should be offered the necessary support to build its capacity alongside the LGBTQI+ sector organisations that have recently agreed a new way of working together.

“Large entities like Pride are often faced with governance, communication and representation challenges. I applaud the work of Rainbow NI, Here NI, and sector organisations who have ensured and agreed a way forward with Belfast Pride on these matters.

“Those of us in the city that value what Pride has to offer and wish to see it develop and flourish must now allow that process to get going and do whatever we can to support this work.

"I pledge my personal efforts and those of our party to assist in whichever way we can.”