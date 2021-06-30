EU settlement scheme should be extended – Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called for the extension of the EU settlement scheme to ensure EU citizens secure their right to remain.

Jemma Dolan said:

“Today is the deadline for EU citizens to apply to the settlement scheme to secure their right to continue living and working in the north.

“People from right across the EU continue to make invaluable contributions to our society, health service and economy.

“While many EU citizens have already signed up, the British government has failed to reach all affected communities and citizens.

“People who don’t speak English have been left behind by the British government when it comes to this scheme alongside huge application backlogs which haven’t been processed.

“It’s simply not good enough. The scheme should be extended now.

“Brexit was wrong on so many levels but the uncertainty and possibility of deportation for citizens who are valued members of our community is particularly abhorrent and should be lifted.”