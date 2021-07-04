Michelle O'Neill pays tribute to Seán Lynch as he steps down

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has paid tribute to Seán Lynch who is stepping down from the Assembly.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"I want to thank Séan for his years of dedicated service and activism as an Assembly member as he steps down.

"For decades Seán has been a stalwart of republicanism, widely respected for his leadership skills as well as his on-the-ground activism.

"I want to thank Séan in particular for his tireless work for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the Assembly for many years.

"Séan may be leaving the Assembly but activists like him don't retire and I know he will continue to work for the people of Lisnaskea and the wider area as well as continuing to work to build the party and help his successor.

"I wish Seán and his family all the best for the future."