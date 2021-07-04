Áine Murphy looking forward to joining Assembly

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has said she is looking forward to representing the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone as she prepares to join the Assembly tomorrow.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

"I am delighted to join the Assembly to represent the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone alongside my colleagues Jemma Dolan and Colm Gildernew.

"I want to pay tribute to Seán Lynch for his years of tireless service to the people of Lisnaskea and Fermanagh and South Tyrone and also for the support and guidance he has given me.

"I am determined to serve all the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone and to make their voice heard in the Assembly chamber and on committees.

"There are many challenges and opportunities ahead of us and my priority will be to work alongside my colleagues to deliver a better health service, build more homes, create jobs and improve everyone's lives.

"This is an exciting time in politics across our island and I look forward to playing my part as an MLA to build a better, fairer, greener new and united Ireland for all."