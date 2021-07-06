Boylan calls for support for taxi sector coming out of COVID-19

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said it is vital the taxi sector receives support as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19

The Newry and Armagh MLA was commenting after the Assembly passed a Committee for Infrastructure motion calling for support for the taxi sector as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19.

Cathal Boylan said:

“The issues facing prospective drivers, such as the costs and time process of the entry exams, needs to be looked at but so too does ensuring that current drivers want to remain in the industry.

“Legislative issues such as a review of the Taxi Act is also long overdue and this needs to include engagement with the sector in order to address their many long-standing concerns.

“COVID was devastating to the taxi sector, however this did not stop many drivers from continuing to work during the pandemic, helping to facilitate essential journeys.

"It's essential that the sector gets the support it needs to help put its best foot forward coming out of COVID-19."